25 March 2020



Pennine Pneumatic Services (PPS) based in Brighouse, Yorkshire has been nominated Atlas Copco Compressors’ Distributor of the Year 2019, an accolade it has now earned three times in the past seven years.



Presenting the award, Alexander Pavlov, General Manager of Atlas Copco Compressors UK, commented: “PPS have been consistent performers throughout a challenging year of pre-Brexit business uncertainty. The splendid results of their teamwork across all business lines has contributed greatly to the growth and success of Atlas Copco over this period.”



The 67-strong PPS team’s holistic approach and ability to go the extra mile has contributed greatly to achieving impressive results. According to PPS Managing Director, Ian Harrison: “We were 42% above our annual target on the number of Atlas Copco units sold, and, in terms of order value, we returned a healthy 39% over budget. Overall, the company’s business has grown by a factor of 21%.”



Founded in 1991, PPS has been an authorised premier distributor for Atlas Copco Compressors for 29 years, serving a broad range of industrial customers predominantly in West Yorkshire.



Contributory factors to the company’s performance were not only the sales and service of a wide range of Atlas Copco’s energy-saving compressed air solutions, but also the successful introduction of industry-leading innovations in on-site nitrogen generation, rotary screw vacuum pumps, and smart controller technology to its customer base. It was PPS that sold the very first Atlas Copco NGM series nitrogen generator unit in the UK. The sales team were also winners of internal sales promotion competitions for industrial gases projects as well as refrigerant dryer equipment. A strong investment in their digital presence and the use of networking and community relations are also contributing factors to PPS’s success.



The company prides itself in being a people-centric business; an approach clearly demonstrated by schemes such as its on-going, inclusive business development training programmes, both for staff and customers. There have been individual personal achievements too with its apprentice, Leland Heslop, winning apprentice of the year at the Calderdale Excellence in Business Awards 2019.



As PPS Managing Director, Ian Harrison observes: “Teamwork is our watchword. A can-do attitude dedicated to delivering the very best in customer service. We have an overriding mission to enable our customers to benefit from the potential energy efficiency savings that can be achieved with the right choice of equipment and systems. The Atlas Copco brand, its products and support helps us in this endeavour and encourages our drive to win business.”



