Thursday 26/3/2020

Daily News Print this page IChemE offers expert support to government in response to the coronavirus



26 March 2020



The Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) has written to the UK government to volunteer the profession's support during the COVID-19 emergency.



IChemE members with vast expertise in vaccine, therapeutic and diagnostic manufacturing have offered their skills to support the necessary response to the coronavirus.



Members from within the pharmaceutical and biochemical industries possess considerable experience in transforming early pharmaceutical development processes into commercial manufacture, including in the field of vaccines and diagnostics.



With active special interest groups focusing on pharmaceutical and biochemical manufacturing, IChemE has brought together a wealth of specialist knowledge in an area that could provide real benefit to the UK government at this time.



Recognising that a multi-disciplinary approach will be required to deliver the response, IChemE members have proposed to work with other fellow professionals to determine the nature of the support required and identify the most effective process to deliver the response. This could include helping to design manufacturing processes, equipment and facilities.



Stephen Richardson, IChemE President, said:



“IChemE exists to advance chemical engineering's contribution for the benefit of society and to this end I am extremely proud of our members for offering their support to the UK government in response to this international emergency.



“Working across the pharmaceutical and biochemical sectors, members of the Institution can offer comprehensive knowledge of the supply chain required to generate the necessary response and by working together I hope our profession can play its part in supporting the government during this crisis.



“The Institution and its membership stand ready to work closely with the government and other professional bodies to use skills developed over the decades to play its part at this critical time.”



For more information, please visit: www.icheme.org Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy