Tuesday 31/3/2020

Daily News Print this page Micrometric Welcomes Three New Team Members



30 March 2020



Leading Lincoln-based manufacturing firm Micrometric is growing in numbers and expertise after welcoming three new additions to its team.



The company has recruited an Account Manager, a Purchasing Admin Assistant and a Quality Admin Assistant as demands for its manufacturing services continue to grow.



Richard Edwards has taken up the new position of Account Manager, Tina Roberts is the company’s new Purchasing Admin Assistant and Emma Mulhall is a new Quality Admin Assistant at the firm which is based on Doddington Road in Lincoln.



These new roles have been created following an increase in customer demand for Micrometric’s specialist laser processing services, including laser cutting, drilling and welding of components for projects across the UK, Europe and parts of the US.



Richard Edwards brings with him an abundance of expertise in engineering owing to 12 years’ experience as General Manager for a Lincolnshire-based engineering company. In his new role at Micrometric, he will be responsible for managing customer relationships and sales.



Neil Main, Managing Director at Micrometric, commented: “With customer requests coming in thick and fast, we needed additional members of staff to join our team who are flexible, adaptable and able to understand the diverse range of customers we work with on a daily basis.



“Richard will be learning about a new field, and at the same time will be pulling in his sales knowledge. We have no doubt that Richard, Tina and Emma will help us to continue to offer the best possible service for our customers and will all make great additions to the team.”



Tina Roberts brings 42 years’ experience in planning and purchasing from her previous roles within the manufacturing industry.



Commenting on her appointment, Tina said: “I'm really excited to be undertaking a new role and I’m looking forward to passing on my wealth of experience while working within a team that is so supportive of each other.”



Emma Mulhall is responsible for carrying out production line quality checks which are prevalent owing to an increase in sales from both existing and new customers.



Emma commented: “I’m looking forward to a new challenge after 15 years in customer services and to bringing the skills I’ve learnt from handling a range of customers into my role.”



To find out more about Micrometric, visit the Micrometric Twitter page. Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy