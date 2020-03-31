Tuesday 31/3/2020

Daily News Print this page CBE+ GAINS SPONSORSHIP FROM LEONARDO TO OBTAIN SC21 CERTIFICATION



30 March 2020



Specialist precision engineering sub-contractor CBE+ has been selected by leading UK aerospace original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Leonardo, for sponsorship on the SC21 Operational Excellence programme.



SC21 is a continuous improvement programme designed to accelerate the competitiveness of the aerospace and defence industry by optimising the performance of its supply chains. Certification is only achieved after all SC21 framework requirements have been met and covers elements such as delivery, quality, sustainable improvement, business and manufacturing excellence.



Securing SC21 certification will enable CBE+ to extend its aerospace credentials further, after recently becoming AS9100 accredited for its electroless nickel plating division, NiTEC UK Ltd, which plays a key part in the group’s strategic growth plans for the coming years. The company is unique in being able to supply the aerospace and defence markets with services in precision CNC machining and nickel plating from a single business unit.



Chris Brown, Group Chief Operating Officer of CBE+, said: “We are delighted to have the sponsorship and support of leading aerospace OEM Leonardo on the SC21 programme. The company’s experience and guidance as a founding partner will be invaluable for us on our journey to excellence in the ASD supply chain. The programme will allow us to combine our AS9100 and SC21 certifications to provide an elite offering and increase our presence in the aerospace and defence markets.”



Christopher Thomson, Supplier Development for Leonardo Helicopters UK, said: “I am proud that Leonardo is playing its part in developing the UK aerospace and defence supply chains with key OEM-led activities such as SC21 Supplier Development. CBE+ has expressed great ambition by enrolling on the programme to demonstrate its commitment to improving productivity and competitiveness, a challenge which the UK aerospace and defence sector must further embrace to retain their competitive edge in international markets.”



SC21 supports CBE+’s aim to offer an integrated supply chain combining multiple capabilities from a single supplier. The business has five main divisions including; precision engineering, electroless nickel plating, gear cutting, artificial lifting and metal testing services. Continual investment by CBE+ and a new businesses strategy to function as one has allowed the businesses to reach new heights in its operating industries.



Marie Cooper, CEO of CBE+, commented: “This is a very exciting opportunity for the group. To have been selected by Leonardo is an honour but I think it also reflects the hard work and dedication within the businesses over the past few years to bring it to the level where it is today. As a company we are always learning, either from ourselves or others, SC21 will ensure we are excelling in the way we manage the business, its people and its processes.”



CBE+ Ltd based in Chesterfield, was formerly known as Cooper Brown Enterprises and is the parent company of CBE+ Precision, CBE+ Gears, CBE+ Beam Pumps, NiTEC UK Ltd in Partnership with CBE+ and Spire Laboratories in Partnership with CBE+.



For more information, please visit: www.cbeplus.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy