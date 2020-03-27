Friday 27/3/2020

Daily News Print this page Steute, Wireless network solution for digitalised production



27 March 2020



New functions for wireless network



"Wireless" is the latest version of steute wireless network solution "nexy", facilitating the transmission of sensor data to the Internet of Things (IoT) or other superordinate IT systems.



Different sensors and electromechanical switches, but also actuators and command devices, can be integrated in this wireless network solution¤ They all transmit and receive data via the sWave.NET® wireless standard developed by steute for precisely such applications. Access Points collect data from the wireless sensors and actuators and forward them to a Sensor Bridge which acts as a service manager, responsible for passing the data on to superordinate company IT platforms. The result is uninterrupted communication from the shop floor all the way up to the management levels of the customer's IT system. A state-of-the-art dashboard provides clear visualisation of the status of all terminal devices integrated in the network.



One characteristic of the nexy software is its simple adaptation to individual requirements. For diverse applications, such as eKanban or AGV fleets, appropriate solutions are already available. An additional key feature is the fact that this network solution is open: steute has its own wide range of wireless network-compatible sensors, but if an application should demand the integration of other sensor types which steute does not provide, these sensors can simply be fitted with an sWave¤NET® module and then also be used within the network. This opens up the possibilities for using and expanding the wireless network enormously.



In the latest version, all connected sWave.NET® field devices can receive new firmware updates remotely. Updates are sent to the Sensor Bridge and from there distributed throughout the local network¤ In this way, all terminal devices always run on the latest software with minimum effort required. In addition, users are able to store the current configuration of the Sensor Bridge and thus the entire parameterisation of the wireless network on an FTP drive automatically. In this latest software version, the Sensor Bridge also communicates with the SAP system of the user via an additional SAP connector.





For more information, please contact:



Steven HILL

forTop Automation & Energy Control UK Limited

Malvern Hills Science Park

Geraldine Road

Malvern

Tel: +44 (0)779 158 2936

Fax: +44 (0)779 158 2936

Email: shl@4top.co.uk

Web: www.steute.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy