Friday 27/3/2020

Case Studies Print this page Chai to benefits of Landia AD/Biogas Digester Mixing System in Thailand



26 March 2020



Working closely with its partners, SMART TANK, the installation of Landia’s AD/Biogas mixing system has been completed in Namhong, south west Thailand for a new 8700m3 digester.



Externally-mounted, with all moving parts easily accessible for service on the outside of the 29m x 14m tank, the Landia GasMix system will help the palm oil mill plant in Krabi province become a self-sustaining energy source.



SMART TANK and Landia collaborated with process consultants, Chiangmai University to bring about the utilisation of three

(x 30kW) Landia GasMix systems. At the heart of each GasMix is the Landia Chopper Pump, which in 2020 is celebrating its 70th anniversary since being invented in Denmark by Landia’s Christian Oelgaard.



The new digester at Namhong contains POME (Palm Oil Mill Effluent) and decanter cake feed stock – the latter used to increase liquid density so that the plant can maximise its methane production – complementing the capability of the Landia GasMix system, which despite using less energy than other designs, produces more methane – and at a greater speed.



Fergus Clark, Landia’s Asia Pacific Regional Sales Manager, said: “It is very encouraging to see this type of plant becoming sustainable. Forward-thinking SMART TANK and Chiangmai University embrace the long-term benefits of a digester mixing system that produces excellent gas yields yet is low on maintenance and energy usage – which is very important in such a remote region of Thailand”.



This latest project for Landia follows the successful installation of nine of its GasMix digester mixing systems at the Seri Ulu Langat Palm Oil Mill near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



For more information, please contact:



Landia UK Ltd

Waymills Industrial Estate

Whitchurch

Shropshire

SY13 1TT

Tel: 01948 661200

Fax: 01948 661201

Email: info@landia.co.uk

Web: www.landia.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy