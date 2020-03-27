Friday 27/3/2020

Case Studies Print this page Best pumps needed to wipe away new blockages



26 March 2020



Standard sewage treatment pumps are not coping from the onslaught of ‘alternative’ products that some people have been forced to use due to the shortage of toilet roll created by panic-buyers.



The curse of modern day wet-wipes is well documented, but as reported by the BBC, Northumbrian Water has said that householders’ use of tissues, kitchen roll and even newspapers will inevitably cause sewers to block.



Speaking for leading pump manufacturer, Landia, Paul Davies said:



“Northumbrian Water is correct when they comment on how bad the consequences of blockages can be – especially now at this unprecedented time. With so many people currently not able to be at their usual place of work, having your home then flooded with toilet waste is extremely grim. There are also some very unpleasant effects for the local environment”.



He added: “We shouldn’t give up on trying to stop people flushing wet-wipes down their toilets, but the water industry should also invest in very robust long-lasting pumping equipment to combat this

.

“As the saying goes, it’s not rocket science. In 2020, our Landia Chopper Pump is in its 80th anniversary year. We invented it back in 1950, so it’s nothing new, but it laughs in the face of wet-wipes and such like. I just hope that during this extremely challenging time, the water industry will be able to think carefully about the best equipment for the long term – not the cheapest. Unfortunately, the fight against blocked sewers and wet-wipes is never-ending”.



For more information, please contact:



Landia UK Ltd

Waymills Industrial Estate

Whitchurch

Shropshire

SY13 1TT

Tel: 01948 661200

Fax: 01948 661201

Email: info@landia.co.uk

