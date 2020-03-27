Friday 27/3/2020

Daily News Print this page IMI PRECISION ENGINEERING TEAMS ADAPT TO MEET DEMAND INCREASE FOR ESSENTIAL VENTILATOR COMPONENTS



27 March 2020



IMI Precision Engineering has undertaken a rapid adaptation of its Switzerland-based manufacturing capability to meet the urgent requirement for more ventilator units from the life sciences marketplace.



Production of the IMI FAS FLATPROP valve, an essential component which delivers high precision proportional flow control to enable the precise control of very low or high flow rates, has been significantly escalated to meet the rapidly increasing demand to support healthcare systems around the world.



Special status



To do this, IMI Precision Engineering has acquired special status from the Swiss authorities to undertake extended hours of production of the IMI FAS FLATPROP valve during the week and over the weekend. As an indicator of the spike in demand, existing customer demands have increased dramatically in comparison with normal order levels.



The current semi-automatic production line at the IMI FAS manufacturing plant is in the process of being transitioned to fully automatic status by the end of March. Production will be manned by three shifts working around the clock and special in-house employee support systems have also been introduced for childcare provision to enable the manufacturing staff to devote the maximum time available to the production.



Martin Maas, Managing Director of Fluid Technology EMEA, commented: “The current demand for ventilation solutions from worldwide healthcare systems has put pressure on all parts of the supply chain. The IMI FAS FLATPROP valve is an important component within the ventilator. As such we are working in partnership with ventilator manufacturers on an international basis to ensure we speedily supply the valves they need to help save lives.



“Our teams are working extremely hard to rapidly adapt our manufacturing capabilities so that we can meet this critical need. The flexibility demonstrated by our committed and skilled workforce, allied to our production abilities, means we are confident we can help play our part in delivering what is required during these challenging times.”



For more information, please visit: www.imi-precision.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy