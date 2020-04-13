Product Focus Print this page ifm delivers noise-immune inclination measurement



30 March 2020



The latest JD-series inclination sensors from ifm electronic feature fast response times and exceptional immunity to vibration and other interference. Together with their robust construction, ingress protection rating of IP68/IP69K, and an operating temperature range of -45 to +85 ºC, this means that they are ideally suited for use on vehicles and in similarly demanding applications where they may be subjected to rapid acceleration and deceleration, and to high levels of vibration, shock and impact.



These new and innovative products incorporate a 3D gyro sensor together with a 3D acceleration sensor. They feature a six-axis IMU (inertial measurement unit) that is complemented by intelligent sensor fusion filters to ensure they provide accurate and dependable inclination values even in challenging conditions, and that they offer the fast response needed in dynamic applications.



JD-series inclination sensors are available in single-axis and two-axis versions. The single-axis types have an angular range of 0 to 360º, while the two-axis versions have a range of ± 90º on both axes. All types have a static precision of 0.3º and a dynamic precision of 0.5º. The sensors incorporate a CANopen signal interface that is used not only for transmission of measured values but also for parameter setting. An important additional feature, which is particularly useful in advanced applications, is that raw data from the acceleration and gyro sensors can also be accessed via the CANopen interface.



For more information, please contact:



ifm electronic ltd

Efector House

Kingsway Business Park

Oldfield Road

Hampton

Middlesex

TW12 2HD

Tel: 020 8213 0000

Fax: 020 8213 2228

Email: marketing_gb@ifm.com

Web: www.ifm-electronic.com