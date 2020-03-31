Tuesday 31/3/2020

BOFA International is maintaining production of its portable fume and dust extraction systems, filters and spares so that businesses vital to the fight against coronavirus - including those in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, health care products, safety equipment, and personal care items - can continue to operate as efficiently as possible.



All these sectors are heavy users of laser technology in coding, marking and packaging, and without effective extraction, production lines could become contaminated with dust and particulate, heightening the risk of manufacturing downtime just at the time when demand on key industry sectors has never been greater.



“As always, the safety of our people is our primary concern, but we also know that without our extraction systems, filters and spares, production lines in very important sectors could suffer disruption – and we need to help keep these vital supplies flowing,” said Tony Lockwood (pictured), Managing Director of BOFA.



“So, we have introduced new working practices for our manufacturing teams in line with Government and World Health Organisation advice to ensure their safety while continuing to deliver vital products to key customers around the world. Most of our office and field-based staff are now working remotely, but we are committed to maintaining the production of core components to support those industries central to the global effort.”

Despite these changes, BOFA is currently managing to adhere to normal lead times for orders for key sectors, but the company is monitoring the situation daily and will keep customers informed of any potential disruption.



“These are challenging times for everyone, but I’d like to thank my colleagues at BOFA for responding in such a positive way in ensuring that we play our part in keeping essential supplies moving.”



