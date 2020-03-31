Tuesday 31/3/2020

Daily News Print this page INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION SPECIALIST SEWTEC HAS ‘CRITICAL ROLE TO PLAY’ IN FOOD AND PHARMA PRODUCTION DURING COVID-19 CRISIS



31 March 2020



Industrial robotics specialist Sewtec Automation has a ‘critical role to play’ in the supply and production of essential food and pharmaceutical products during the Covid-19 crisis, according to a national trade body.



The Processing and Packaging Machinery Association (PPMA) made the assertion in a statement which also declared that Sewtec Automation needs to take a ‘business as usual’ approach in line with public health guidelines as key workers.



The PPMA and its partner association, Make UK, are in regular dialogue with the government on key manufacturing issues as the situation develops.



Based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, Sewtec Automation has the entire range of engineering and manufacturing capabilities in-house which allows complete control and rapid response to any urgent demands from the food and pharmaceutical industries.



The £28m turnover, 116 employee company provides turn-key solutions delivering complex industrial automation systems for global blue-chip clients including those in the food, pharmaceutical and medical sectors.



Commenting on the announcement, Sewtec Automation’s managing director, Mark Cook, said: “We welcome the clarity that the PPMA’s statement brings to Sewtec Automation and other organisations operating in critical supply chains.



“We have made the necessary arrangements to ensure we will maintain our design and manufacturing capability for as long as it is needed.



“We have thoroughly assessed the practical implications of the statement on all aspects of our organisation and have put into place a business continuity plan that protects both our employees and clients in line with the government’s advice on safe working practices.



“What is most important at the present time is that we can continue to service the nation’s vital industries during these exceptional times.”



For more information, please visit: www.sewtec.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy