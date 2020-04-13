Monday 13/4/2020

Product Focus Print this page RS Components introduces new low-cost, yet high-performance data-acquisition unit and digitizer module from Keysight Technologies



31 March 2020



Delivering high-end sampling capabilities and extensive modularity with a wide choice of plug-ins, the DAQ973A helps engineers and technicians obtain fast results



RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, has introduced a low-cost, next-generation data-acquisition system that offers the ability to quickly and dynamically sample more signals simultaneously.



Manufactured by Keysight Technologies, a world-leading test and measurement equipment provider, the new DAQ973A data-acquisition system is a three-slot modular mainframe unit that comes with a choice of nine plug-in modules and offers a sampling rate of 800 kSa/s. Keysight has re-used its measurement engine from its high-end test and measurement equipment inside the DAQ973A to deliver proven measurement performance, modular flexibility and universal inputs with built-in signal conditioning. The unit also offers a built-in 6½-digit (22-bit) digital multimeter with a DCV accuracy of 0.003%. Similar to the existing DAQ970A system, this new system comes with additional GPIB connectivity.



Key features of the unit include a scan rate of up to 450 channels, delivering speed and accuracy to achieve fast results; up to 120 channels per system; and a large selection of switch, RF and control plug-in modules, including a new four-channel simultaneous sampling digitizer. The unit can also measure and convert 12 different input signals, including temperature with a thermocouple, RTDs and thermistor; DC/AC volts; two- and four-wire resistance networks; frequency and period; and DC/AC current and capacitance.



Also released is a new four-channel simultaneous sampling digitizer module with 800 kSa/s sampling. This module is an addition to the existing eight modules in the data-acquisition system. These modules work with both the new DAQ973A system that comes with GPIB, LAN and USB, as well as the existing DAQ970A system that comes without GPIB.



Typical users are expected to be test engineers and technicians across a wide range of professional and industrial applications, including R&D and bench-testing prototypes; design verification for environmental, durability and regulatory applications; in automated testing and process monitoring in manufacturing environments; as well as monitoring and troubleshooting in service and maintenance roles. However, the unit is also expected to be used in educational establishments.



Additional features of the DAQ973A include a large 4.3-inch colour display, plus GPIB, LAN and USB connectivity. In addition, users can interface the unit via the manufacturer’s BenchVue DAQ software, which includes enhanced time- and frequency-domain measurement capability.



The Keysight DAQ973A data-acquisition system is shipping now from RS in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.



For more information, please visit: uk.rs-online.com/web/ Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy