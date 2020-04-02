 
Thursday 2/4/2020

Bookmark and Share
 
 
Daily News
  PandCT RSS Daily News feed
Print this page Print this page
WEG ensures continued supply to essential industries during COVID-19 crisis

1 April 2020

Motor and generator manufacturer, WEG, has reinforced its safety policy in line with the advancement of COVID-19. With branches in 36 countries and manufacturing plants in 12 countries, WEG's production is experiencing increased demand from the food and beverage, energy and infrastructure sectors. WEG's new policy will protect its workforce, while ensuring continued supply to essential market segments. 

By prioritising the supply of power equipment to hospitals, health centres, pharmacies and supermarkets, WEG’s strategy will ensure sectors considered essential do not experience supply chain glitches. WEG’s products will serve a vital role in providing power during this time of crisis.

With over 31,800 employees, WEG’s reinforced measures also ensure the safety and protection of its global workforce. Production at WEG has been operating with a reduced number of employees to respect social distancing requirements and where possible, employees have been working remotely. More information on WEG’s COVID-19 actions can be found here: WEG actions about COVID-19.

For more information, please contact:

Marek Lukaszczyk
WEG (UK) Ltd
Broad Ground Road
Lakeside
Redditch
Worcestershire
B98 8YP
Email: info-uk@weg.net
Web:  www.weg.net
PandCT.com are not responsible for the content of submitted or externally produced articles and images.
Click here to email PandCT about any errors or omissions contained within this article.
     
Send this page
To send this page to a colleague or friend,
fill in the email addresses below...
Your email address
Their email address:
Page to be sent: shownews.asp?ID=55488

Company gateway pages
for WEG (UK) Ltd:
FREE Information on the products in this article
To request more information,
fill in your email address below.
Your email address
 
     
Bookmark and Share
Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing
(c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd  |  Reg. no 3733110  |  Email Editor  |  Email Webmaster  |  Sitemap  |  Privacy Policy