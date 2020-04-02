Daily News Print this page WEG ensures continued supply to essential industries during COVID-19 crisis



1 April 2020



Motor and generator manufacturer, WEG, has reinforced its safety policy in line with the advancement of COVID-19. With branches in 36 countries and manufacturing plants in 12 countries, WEG's production is experiencing increased demand from the food and beverage, energy and infrastructure sectors. WEG's new policy will protect its workforce, while ensuring continued supply to essential market segments.



By prioritising the supply of power equipment to hospitals, health centres, pharmacies and supermarkets, WEG’s strategy will ensure sectors considered essential do not experience supply chain glitches. WEG’s products will serve a vital role in providing power during this time of crisis.



With over 31,800 employees, WEG’s reinforced measures also ensure the safety and protection of its global workforce. Production at WEG has been operating with a reduced number of employees to respect social distancing requirements and where possible, employees have been working remotely. More information on WEG’s COVID-19 actions can be found here: WEG actions about COVID-19.



For more information, please contact:



Marek Lukaszczyk

WEG (UK) Ltd

Broad Ground Road

Lakeside

Redditch

Worcestershire

B98 8YP

Email: info-uk@weg.net

Web: www.weg.net