Thursday 2/4/2020

Daily News Print this page Aggreko pledges prioritisation of critical sectors



1 April 2020



As a global temporary power and temperature control specialist, Aggreko’s role is critical to many sectors when an emergency occurs. It is for this reason that Aggreko remains fully operational across the UK and Northern Europe.



Today, Chris Rason, Managing Director at Aggreko Northern Europe, announces the company’s pledge to prioritise all equipment for healthcare, utilities, food & beverage and pharmaceuticals companies in the UK. He says:



“From treating people in healthcare facilities and developing potential vaccines through to ensuring the provision of essential utilities and food supplies, many of our customers play a vital role in helping the current situation across the globe.



“Over recent weeks we have been preparing our business and taking immediate measures to ensure we are able to prioritise equipment for the following sectors: healthcare, utilities, food & beverage and pharmaceuticals.



“As with many people and organisations, we are now receiving enquiries that are new to both ourselves and our customers due to such unprecedented times. However, being classified as a critical support business means we are able to immediately mobilise our expertise and equipment for any given emergency.



“Our Quality, Health, Safety, Service and Environment team has rigorously reviewed all our processes to ensure our business can safely and effectively facilitate any jobs relating to the current COVID-19 situation. All our staff are fully equipped and trained, both physically and emotionally, to attend sensitive environments and install equipment where required. These measures are in place to make sure we are minimising all our risks in the design and running of the projects, and that we do not contribute to the spread of the virus.



“I will do everything in my power to ensure our fleet of equipment and team of expert personnel is readily available when any customer needs us.”





For more information, please visit:: www.aggreko.com/en-gb/sectors-and-services/we-are-ready Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy