Daily News Print this page Tetra Laval Group is donating € 10 Mio towards COVID-19 relief efforts



1 April 2020



The COVID-19 pandemic has made an unprecedented impact on communities worldwide. Our thoughts and concern are with all those whose lives have been affected.



To support the global response to this crisis, the Tetra Laval Group will donate € 10 Mio to various voluntary organisations supporting the health care systems across the countries that we operate in.



While maintaining important measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees, the Tetra Laval Group which comprises Tetra Pak, Sidel and DeLaval, is fully committed to play its part in ensuring uninterrupted food supplies during these difficult times.



We are grateful for the unwavering contribution of our employees to address this extraordinary challenge, in striving to maintain the health and safety of individuals as well as the continuity of food supplies.



For more information, please visit: www.tetralaval.com/