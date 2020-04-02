 
Thursday 2/4/2020

Bookmark and Share
 
 
Daily News
  PandCT RSS Daily News feed
Print this page Print this page
Tetra Laval Group is donating € 10 Mio towards COVID-19 relief efforts

1 April 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an unprecedented impact on communities worldwide. Our thoughts and concern are with all those whose lives have been affected.

To support the global response to this crisis, the Tetra Laval Group will donate € 10 Mio to various voluntary organisations supporting the health care systems across the countries that we operate in.

While maintaining important measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees, the Tetra Laval Group which comprises Tetra Pak, Sidel and DeLaval, is fully committed to play its part in ensuring uninterrupted food supplies during these difficult times.

We are grateful for the unwavering contribution of our employees to address this extraordinary challenge, in striving to maintain the health and safety of individuals as well as the continuity of food supplies.

For more information, please visit: www.tetralaval.com/
PandCT.com are not responsible for the content of submitted or externally produced articles and images.
Click here to email PandCT about any errors or omissions contained within this article.
     
Send this page
To send this page to a colleague or friend,
fill in the email addresses below...
Your email address
Their email address:
Page to be sent: shownews.asp?ID=55491

Company gateway pages
for Tetra Pak :
FREE Information on the products in this article
To request more information,
fill in your email address below.
Your email address
 
     
Bookmark and Share
Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing
(c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd  |  Reg. no 3733110  |  Email Editor  |  Email Webmaster  |  Sitemap  |  Privacy Policy