Thursday 2/4/2020

PFM'S PACKAGING MACHINERY SUPPORTS IRELAND'S BIG CHEESE



1 April 2020



PFM Packaging Machinery’s range of equipment has played a major part in helping a cheese manufacturer in Ireland to diversify and expand into new markets supplying food wholesalers, distributors, caterers and retailers.



Due to the growing demand for its block, grated and sliced products, Bandon Vale Cheese, now part of Bandon Co-operative, has recently ordered another complete packaging system from PFM, a new line which further cements the bond between the two companies stretching back over two decades.



Since the family-run business started in 1995, Bandon Vale Cheese has been supplied with a Zenith, three Tornados, a Vetta, two BG2800s, a 14-head multihead weigher and a BG4800 for packaging various cheeses in doy style bags with zip, pocket bag reclose and zip bag reclose. The latest order, doubles the production capacity for grated cheese and comprises of a complete system taking cheese shred from a tumble drum to a sixteen head weigher which discharges into two Vetta II bag makers. The latest MK II version of this versatile vertical form, fill and seal machine will produce a range of “stand-up pouches” with a zip reclose and also standard Pillow Pack.



Andy Mahon, founder and director of Bandon Vale Cheese, says PFM’s packaging machinery has been a key factor in maintaining the company’s spectacular growth, from a dozen people producing 200 tonnes of cheese per year to the firm’s current workforce of 200, supplying key retailer brands in Ireland and Europe with 20,000 tonnes of cheese products annually. Bandon Vale offers an extensive selection of pre-packed products, ranging from cheddars to bespoke blends and mixes. This means that it is vital for the company’s packaging equipment supplier to be flexible and totally reliable.



Andy explained: “PFM knows our business, gives us continuity of operation, short lead times and great customer service. We have grown immensely over the last 20 years and PFM has contributed to our success by supplying equipment that has enabled us to make quantum leaps in servicing customers’ requirements. We now have eight lines and 90% of our packaging machinery is from PFM."



PFM’s Vetta bagging machine meets demands for pack versatility and variety by providing over 20 different bag styles from a single machine in addition to traditional pillow packs, with speeds of up to 80 bags a minute dependent upon pack style and product. These include block bottom stand-up pouches, PFM's Steelo four corner seal stand-up bags, Amcor's Flexcan pouch design and also reclosable bags, using adhesive, zipper profile or a hook to loop closure system. MAP facilities can also be fitted for extended shelf life.



PFM Sales and Operations Director, Chris Bolton, said: “Bandon Vale Cheese is a long-standing customer – actually we think of them more as a partner than a customer, and they have packaging equipment that covers the full PFM range. Our companies have grown together and our relationship today is testament to that.”



PFM is well known across multiple food and non-food sectors for its impressive range of packaging solutions and has the reputation for being a responsive automation partner. Both the UK and Irish Republic are covered from its Leeds headquarters with sales and servicing of a variety of equipment and parts that can help manufacturers cut costs and reduce pack wastage.



