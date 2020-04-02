Daily News Print this page CILT LAUNCHES INITIATIVE BRINGING THE PROFESSION TOGETHER TO ENSURE URGENT UK SUPPLY CHAINS KEEPS MOVING



2 April 2020



The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) has set up a

database for organisations in urgent need of supply chain resources, to ensure the UK is able to respond to the coronavirus crisis.



The database has been made up from information provided by industry, following CILT’s call to action for cross sector collaboration, to support the profession in making sure our supply chains are able to respond quickly and efficiently to the ever changing landscape we are currently facing.



CILT’s database provides a service that matches organisations together, so that those who have capacity can help those organisations in urgent need, such as the NHS and the grocery retail sector, by making available staff, vehicles, warehouse space and expertise to support the supply chain.



More than 500 individuals and organisations have responded to the Institute’s initial call to action so far, and the information provided is being uploaded into the public non-editable resource database.



If you have an urgent need, you can search the database and if you find a match, directly approach those offering help.



If you have available resource, drivers, vehicles, warehousing space or online form.



Kevin Richardson FCILT, Chief Executive, CILT, says: “We have seen a rapid pivot in operational needs, with demands on the logistics sector soaring as home delivery and pharmaceutical supply chains are put under pressure.



“Conversely, as home working grows, so demand for public transport has fallen. We believe as a profession we can work together to meet this challenge.”



Transport Minister Baroness Vere said: “Our response to the coronavirus outbreak is dependent on keeping the UK’s supply chain moving – so that our supermarkets can stay stocked up, and the NHS can access vital medicines.



“It’s incredible to see people working together to ensure drivers, vans and warehouse space are available to the organisations who need them. This sort of collaboration demonstrates the best of Britain.”



