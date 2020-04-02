Thursday 2/4/2020

Daily News Print this page Verlinde, Cast Swiss Light Consulting and Verlinde announce their partnership in Switzerland



2 April 2020



Cast Swiss Light Consulting specializes in the distribution of equipment for the theatre, television, conferences and professional events in Switzerland.It offers advice, arranges project studies, sells and installs lifting structures, lighting and control systems. Cast is the exclusive distributor for some fifteen brands which share the aim, according to Mr Silvio Cibien, the company's founder, "of proposing quality products with true value-added". This was the incentive for the distribution partnership with Verlinde whose range of Stagemaker scenographic lifting and handling equipment is acknowledged for its quality and reliability.



Mr Michael Ghesquière, sales engineer at Verlinde, explains: "The Verlinde brand is widely known in Switzerland, especially for its range of industrial handling products. Our Stagemaker range used essentially for scenographic equipment is in the early stages of distribution and for us the Swiss market is a great opportunity. Cast's experience and know-how in the field will be of great help for our expansion in the country."



Mr Cibien points out. "Our partnership with Verlinde highlights our ongoing concern over the last thirty-four years of seeking the best products for our customers. Our awareness of the reputation of Verlinde's equipment does not date from today and we are delighted to have this opportunity of working together."



For more information, please contact:



Jean-Yves BEAUSSART

VERLINDE SAS

2, Bd de l'Industrie

BP59

28501 Vernouillet Cedex

France

Tel: +33 2 37 38 96 26 /06 07 53 10 43

Email: jean-yves.beaussart@verlinde.com

Web: www.verlinde.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy