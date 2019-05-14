Daily News Print this page UiPath Takes Another Leap in RPA Education, Extends Training Platform and Certification Program to Accelerate Workforce Readiness



2 April 2020



Through UiPath Academy, the RPA leader is giving the global workforce enhanced online learning tools to skill up now for the growing need of automation skills.



UiPath, the leader in enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today introduced an expansion to its RPA Certification program and a more comprehensive training platform, both designed to prepare people with the automation knowledge and tools required to accelerate workforce readiness and excel in the future of work.



Industry research shows there is soaring demand for professionals who have such skills. Freelancing Web site Upwork in its 2019 index of the hottest skills in the U.S. freelance job market noted that robotic process automation (RPA) skills ranked third among the fastest-growing skills. In its 2020 Emerging Jobs Report, LinkedIn placed robotics engineer second in its listing of the top 15 emerging jobs in the U.S., with a 40% annual growth rate.



Despite the growing need for reskilling and job training, educational opportunities and training are not easily available or accessible for most people. UiPath is committed to investing in the workforce of the future through its UiPath Academy, which is focused on training and reskilling for the jobs of today and the jobs of tomorrow. UiPath launched its Academy to empower workers to master the fundamentals of RPA, gaining the knowledge and hands-on experience to successfully navigate the future of work.



The first-of-its-kind, free online RPA training and certification curriculum offers participants the opportunity to upskill or reskill their capabilities for the “automation first” era. Academy training courses prepare professionals for the roles required to build an RPA Center of Excellence (CoE) within an organisation, including RPA developers, solution architects, infrastructure engineers, implementation managers and business analysts. More than 550,000 individuals around the world have enrolled in UiPath Academy since its launch in 2017.



Expansion to its UiPath Certification Program



UiPath has expanded its industry-leading online RPA Certification program, which has already certified 40,000 RPA Advanced Developers globally. The exams, which are fully secure and available for professionals and students to complete proctored, online or at one of the 6,000 in-person testing locations around the world, are offered at two certification levels:



· RPA Associate: Considered the foundational certification level for all RPA job roles. The exam tests problem-solving and process development skills, plus abilities in UiPath platform (including Studio, Orchestrator, and Robots).



· RPA Advanced Developer: Recommended as a second certification level following RPA Associate for those in technical roles (e.g., RPA Developer, Solution Architect), with more than six months of on-the-ground RPA experience. The exam tests peoples’ abilities to design and develop complex RPA solutions in enterprise environments.



People who pass the exams are considered UiPath Certified Professionals. UiPath certification is now the industry standard for RPA education. In addition to the training provided via UiPath Academy, nearly 500 universities and colleges in the UiPath Academic Alliance program are also educating their students on RPA, many of whom are ready to get certified.



Enhanced RPA Training Platform



UiPath offers the only free online RPA training platform that provides practical exercises to support learning. In addition to an improved user experience, new learning paths are now available for all Center of Excellence roles and at both certification levels.



Unmatched Commitment to Democratising RPA



UiPath offers developers, students, and small teams free, unlimited access to the community edition of the UiPath platform. With its worldwide community of hundreds of thousands of RPA developers and professionals, UiPath is committed to training, upskilling and reskilling all generations of workers to ensure they can fully participate in the “automation first” era.



The company is also launching a “Reboot Your Skills Program,” a four-week learning sprint for professionals that want to develop in-demand RPA skills. This program includes a tailored UiPath Academy learning plan with free, on-demand courses, a community of students to collaborate with, and office hours with RPA experts in multiple time zones. To learn more and pre-register for this program, please visit: www.uipath.com/rpa/academy/reboot-your-skills .



Supporting Quotes



Tom Clancy, SVP, UiPath Learning: “AI and automation will create more than 100 million new jobs in the near future. Anybody should be able to do this and step into these jobs. It’s also a great way to remain employable in an era where remote work is the new norm. We built UiPath on the promise to democratise RPA and train a global community of practitioners. These enhancements to our training and certification programs further our commitment to empowering people with the in-demand automation skills to succeed in newly emerging careers and remain competitive in their current roles.”



Daoning Zhou, UiPath Academy Certified: “A lot of this is visually based. I do not think it prohibits anyone. I have a chemical engineering degree from Case Western Reserve University and was working in IT for a real estate company before discovering the UiPath Academy. After training, I became a business analyst at a consulting and accounting firm. The material can be digested by anybody if you want to learn it and put in the time.”



Frank Schikora, UiPath MVP & Head of Delivery, Roboyo: “UiPath’s training and certification program has enabled me to upskill my RPA knowledge and helped me to keep up with the rapid pace of new developments. This was crucial for me in my role as the Head of Delivery for Roboyo as it helped me to be up to date and as involved in the technology as possible. I would not be where I am today without the UiPath Academy and its community.”



