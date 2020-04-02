Thursday 2/4/2020

Daily News Print this page Epicor Software Corporation Announces Hire of New Chief Marketing Officer



2 April 2020



Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced the hiring of a new Chief Marketing Officer, Paul Stoddart. In his new role, Stoddart is responsible for overseeing Epicor’s global marketing strategy, including corporate marketing, field marketing, and teleprospecting.



“With the addition of a seasoned leader like Paul to our talented global management team, we are confident that Epicor is ready for its next step,” said Epicor CEO, Steve Murphy. “Paul brings a perfect mix of organisational leadership, client service experience, and digital expertise that we’re looking for, to significantly increase the effectiveness of our sales efforts, partnerships, and channels.”



Stoddart brings more than two decades of marketing experience leading global technology organisations. In his most recent role as vice president and partner at IBM, he enabled clients to navigate the shift in business models to adapt to changing consumer attitudes, behaviours, and preferences. Previously, he served as vice president of marketing at Providence Health & Services, where he spearheaded brand strategy and architecture. Before Providence Health & Services, Stoddart was senior director, head of advertising and media, strategic, and competitive projects at Microsoft, where he led the transformation of the company’s approach to competitive and strategic positioning.



“I am thrilled to join Epicor’s leadership team, and am even more excited about the continuous innovations the company is bringing to thousands of cloud and on-premises customers around the world. I look forward to making contributions towards fueled growth for Epicor and our customers globally,” said Stoddart.



