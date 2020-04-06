Monday 6/4/2020

During these quite extraordinary times, the likes of which none of us have seen before, and amidst the worry and difficulties faced by families and businesses across the world, we are witnessing some remarkable enterprise, generosity and selfless commitment.



National governments, regional authorities, emergency services, health and social care providers, along with all facets of essential production and distribution are showing exceptional resilience in meeting these unparalleled challenges.



Without exception, all those working in these sectors are to be applauded for their unwavering efforts in helping to fight the pandemic, save lives and maintain the flow of vital goods and services, as best they can.



The commercial impact of Coronavirus for many businesses, large and small, will be considerable, so as a contrast to the somewhat gloomy offerings presented by the broadcast media, it is good to highlight some positive news.



Many BPMA member companies supply products and equipment into what we all now appreciate as being essential services, from food & drink processing to water supply and utilities, from pharmaceuticals to medical equipment. One such company is Bristol based Apex Pumps, who recently received an enquiry from a well-known chemical company for an ATEX certified pump, required to handle ethanol, a key component in hand sanitizer.



The requirement was to help increase production of hand sanitizer for use across the NHS and the wider UK market. The pump set was delivered within 5 days, having been designed and built at the company’s production facility in the UK.



Similar enquiries are being received from across the world, and Apex Pumps is now fast tracking production of any pumps destined for the NHS or for any processes related to the worldwide fight against COVID 19.



Grundfos is another BPMA member who is playing a significant part in addressing this unprecedented health crisis. As an organisation that readily understands its responsibility to protect its staff, its customers, as well as the wider communities across its entire operational landscape, it recognises and acknowledges the indomitability of the human spirit, which has been brought into sharp focus by this silent killer.





As such, and in this, its 75th Anniversary Year, the Poul Due Jensen Foundation (the Grundfos Foundation) has recently elected to expand its normal £16m donation level and remit, to a staggering £25m, allowing it to pledge some £9m specifically to support research into COVID-19.



It remains unclear as to when we might be completely free of this deadly virus, but if we all share the burden and work together, we will survive these difficult times and come through the other side. It is up to each of us, either as individuals or commercial entities, to make whatever contribution we can, in whatever way. Of course, there are other pump companies helping to maintain key services at this time, and BPMA is honoured to have such support and engagement within its membership.



