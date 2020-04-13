Product Focus Print this page IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH, Polarisation helps to reveal details that remain hidden to other sensors



6 April 2020



IDS adds 5 megapixels polarisation cameras to its product portfolio

Now available: uEye CP camera with polarisation sensor



A polarisation sensor makes details visible that remain hidden to other image sensors. IDS now offers the IMX250MZR 5 MP sensor from SONY with integrated on-pixel polarisers in the uEye CP camera family. The models ensure better object detection in cases of low contrast or light reflections. They also provide a convenient way of detecting fine scratches on surfaces or the stress distribution within transparent objects.



Both USB3 Vision and GigE Vision are available as interfaces. Using polarisation filters, the sensor generates an image with four polarisation directions in a single image. Based on the intensity of each directional polarisation, the polarisation angle and the degree of polarisation can be determined. This makes it versatile - for example, for checking residues on surfaces before further processing or for removing reflections for traffic monitoring.



Thanks to their innovative, patented housing design and the very high manufacturing quality typical of IDS, the compact industrial cameras also make designers' hearts beat faster. With dimensions of only 29 x 29 x 29 millimetres, the models are ideal for space-critical applications. Screwable cables also ensure a reliable electrical connection.



Further information: en.ids-imaging.com/store/products/cameras/ids-sensor-model/imx250mzr-c.html



