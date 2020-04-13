Product Focus Print this page BK Connect Applets for your specific analysis needs



New Human Vibration Applet released, making it seven point-specific applets in total



Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S, the world’s leading supplier of advanced technology for measuring and managing the quality of sound and vibration, has expanded its BK Connect® Applet concept with a new applet for human vibration measurements.



BK Connect applets are licenced templates from the BK Connect sound and vibration software platform that meet specific analysis requirements for industry- and application-specific tasks. They are sold as point-specific solutions with only the essential tools and functionality, providing users with a more streamlined and focused testing process.



The new Human Vibration Measurement and Analysis Applet is the seventh applet released under the BK Connect Applet concept. It focuses on the aspects of human vibration that are of interest from the perspective of occupational health and safety: whole body and hand-arm vibration.



The applet conforms to ISO 2631 and ISO 5349 international standards and comes with seven distinct set-ups for different measurements requiring specific types of analysis for calculating the MTVV (Maximum Transient Vibration Value), VTV (Vibration Total Value) and VDV (Vibration Dose Value). The outputs also include Peak Level, RMS Level, Overall level vs time, FFT and FFT vs time, so engineers can do further analysis on the device under test.



For more information, please visit: bkconnect.bksv.com/applets