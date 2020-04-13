Monday 13/4/2020

Beha-Amprobe has introduced new ultrasonic diagnostic tools for HVAC/R, mechanical and electrical inspection and troubleshooting, the Beha-Amprobe ULD-400-EUR Series Ultrasonic Leak Detectors. Combining advanced filtering technology with wide ultrasonic frequency response, the ULD-400-EUR Series allows users to quickly and easily locate gas leaks in the most noisy and challenging environments. They are ideal for testing compressed air systems, plumbing, electrical and mechanical systems, valves tanks and pipes, heat exchangers, boilers and condensers, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, and motors and machinery. For more information, go to www.beha-amprobe.com.



Compressed air is so widely used that it is often regarded as the fourth utility and it is the most expensive energy source across all types of manufacturing and process plants. Any leaks can represent a significant source of wasted energy in industrial or commercial environments and can result in unnecessary high bills.



When equipment begins to fail due to an air or gas leak or vibration, or electrical discharge, the leakage point emits an ultrasonic sound wave that is above the natural range of human hearing. The Beha-Amprobe ULD-400-EUR Series Ultrasonic Leak Detectors convert this ultrasonic sound into an audible range signal that can be used to pinpoint the exact location of the equipment failure.



The strength of the leak can be clearly seen on the large LCD display bargraph and, by listening to the converted audible sound emitted via the headphones, helps identify the source of the leak and differentiate between air leaks and electric discharges. In extremely noisy environments, where there is strong ultrasonic noise generated by running machinery or equipment, the Receiver’s filter function can filter out up to three main noise frequencies which would otherwise hide the noise of the leak.



When working in unpressurised systems, or if the pressure is not sufficient to detect or verify a leak with the Receiver alone, an optional Transmitter can be used to generate the ultrasonic signal. This approach can be used, for example, to detect air and water leaks in car windscreens and side windows, in fluid and gas tanks, and in building windows, doors and roofs.



