BCL Enclosures’ multipurpose MB Series with integral PCB slots and lids

Manufactured in UK; customisation service available; standard and RAL colours



March 2020 – The MB Series from BCL Enclosures, the specialist UK manufacturer of standard and custom plastic enclosures, is a multipurpose ABS enclosure series with lids specifically designed to be flexible and customisable to suit multiple applications. All except one model have internal PCB slots (ribs) to retain printed circuit boards securely.



The lids are securely held with M3.5 countersunk screws into brass inserts for a neat finish. This professional-looking series can easily be punched or drilled to suit individual applications.



Eight different models are available in the MB Series: MB1 measures 79mm x 61mm with a height of 40mm; MB2 measures 100mm x 76mm x 41mm; MB3 is 118mm x 98mm x 45mm. These three models have a nominal wall thickness of 1.5mm. MB4 measures 216mm x 130mm x 85mm, with a nominal wall thickness of 4.0mm; MB5 is 150mm x 100mm x 60mm with a nominal wall thickness of 2.5mm. All these models feature slots for retaining multiple PCBs. The dimension of MB6 is larger at 220mm x 150mm x 64mm, nominal wall thickness is 3mm, with no internal ribs. The two remaining models are the MB7 at 177mm x 120mm x 83mm and MB8 measuring 150mm x 80mm x 50mm. Both of these enclosures have nominal wall thickness of 2.5mm. Rib spacing measurements can be found on the datasheet for the MB Series, freely downloadable on the BCL Enclosures website at https://bclenclosures.com/products/multipurpose/.



Available in black, white or light grey as standard, all except MB4, MB6 and MB7 have a polished finish – the others are matt. The MB Series can also be ordered in other RAL colours on request. Customisation of the MB Series, including screen printing of logos, drilling and punching, is available from BCL Enclosures.



BCL Enclosures’ products are manufactured in the UK, which overcomes the supply issues often found with non-UK manufactured items. Products are available from stock or on very short lead times. BCL Enclosures offers a very comprehensive range of other plastic enclosures and power supply units.



