Tuesday 7/4/2020

Daily News Print this page Porvair adapting manufacture to support the fight against Covid-19



7 April 2020



In response to Government calls for businesses to support in the production and supply of ventilators and ventilator components, we are proud to announce that Porvair has rapidly adapted some its manufacturing processes in order to join forces in the fight against Covid-19.



Ventilator and breathing apparatus:



• Our Segensworth Division has been selected to support Project Oyster (the British Consortium of carmakers, Formula One teams, and airplane manufacturers) who has been urged to build 10,000 ventilators. Porvair will be supplying flat discs to be used as air filters, to protect against dust ingestion.

• Our Wrexham Division is manufacturing filter components for several of the organisations who are now building breathing apparatus to hospitals.

• Our Caribou Division is manufacturing and supplying critical porous metal parts for use within ventilators, clinical analysers and respirators.



Medical testing



• Our Sciences Division has increased production of millions of pipette tips to be used in the United States for their Covid-19 testing kits, as well as supplying consumables for dozens of US testing laboratories.

• We have supplied bulk filtration media to one of our German distributors to be manufactured into filters for the German Covid-19 testing programme.

• Our Wrexham Division is undertaking a rapid development project to use existing DNA extraction products and use the technology to design and manufacture RNA extraction kits.



Pharmaceutical production



• We are supplying chromatography bed supports and pharmaceutical grade water to pharmaceutical customers whose production is increasing.

• Our sister company Seal Analytical are supplying water quality testing kits and general industrial filters to pharmaceutical and chemical reagent customers for their requirements.



Whilst we have proven that we can rapidly adapt processes to cater for these critical industries, please be rest assured that we continue to manufacture our broad portfolio of products into our established markets, including aerospace and defence, nuclear, food and beverage and microelectronics.



For more information, please contact:



Porvair Filtration Group Ltd

Segensworth Division

1 Concorde Close

Segensworth

Fareham

Hampshire

PO15 5RT,

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0)1489 864330

Email: info@porvairfiltration.com

Web: www.porvairfiltration.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy