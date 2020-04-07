Daily News Print this page Employers must protect workers or face the consequences: British Safety Council



7 April 2020



British Safety Council backs statement from HSE, CBI and TUC



The British Safety Council has backed a joint statement from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the CBI and the TUC calling for employers to ensure safe working conditions during the coronavirus outbreak.



The British Safety Council is a membership organisation and charity which campaigns to ensure that no-one is made ill or injured through their work.



Lawrence Waterman said:



“Since the government’s restrictions came in, we have been very clear that employers must protect workers – key to this is for managers to talk to their employees about how they can manage the risks that coronavirus presents.”



“Coronavirus has presented us with a new set of challenges, but it should not undermine our principles – good health and safety practice is about working together to reduce risks and those principles should be applied to making work safe during this crisis.”



Speaking from his home he went on to say:



“There are clearly some employers who are putting safe working conditions at risk – this must end and the HSE is right to insist that it will take action if it has to.”



The full statement can be read here: Joint statement from HSE, CBI and TUC