Tuesday 7/4/2020

Daily News Print this page EMS announces new factory



7 April 2020



Precision drive system supplier to open modernised factory



Leading supplier of high-quality mechatronics Electro Mechanical Systems (EMS) Ltd has announced the opening of its new factory in Dorset. The facility will further expand the service EMS provides to its customers, while fulfilling its commitments to environmental and social sustainability.



Enterprise House in Holton Heath will provide EMS with a much needed increase in space and facilities. Occupying a private and secure two acre site, the 40,000 square foot building will provide a modern, open plan manufacturing facility — a welcome improvement from the previous facility where the evolution of the business resulted in the company working from multiple units. This enhanced connectivity will increase factory efficiency and facilitate greater communication between departments.



The blank canvas of the new facility will allow EMS to prepare for modern manufacturing. Placement of equipment will be carefully considered for a seamless production line and new data connections will be established, allowing fast and seamless transfer of information from servers to machine tools, future-proofing the business.



The thoughtful design of the new factory will improve thermal stability in the manufacturing areas — ensuring supreme precision when producing intricate drive systems. EMS strives to continue providing customers with the highest quality products while also increasing production to meet future demands.



In line with EMS’s commitment to customer service, the new location will have improved research and development and in-house testing capability as well as extended conference facilities. The factory will be a great face for the business, with its exclusive area in the industrial estate and neighbouring Holton Heath National Nature Reserve.



Environmental sustainability was carefully considered in the design process. The new facility demonstrates EMS’s support for renewable energy, with solar panels on the factory roof and the installation of new electric vehicle charging points in the carpark.



EMS’s social focus extends to its staff, with enhanced welfare spaces, improved lighting and additional car parking space integrated into the facility, with local amenities also considered.



“As a Dorset based business since 1953, it was important to us to further invest in the local community that has served us so well for nearly 70 years,” explained Stewart Goulding, managing director at EMS Ltd.



“Located just seven miles from our current position and easily accessible by road and public transport, this was a vital component in our decision making process to ensure we retained our highly skilled workforce.



“Furthermore, the rise of Industry 4.0 and its associated technologies allows production lines to flow and communicate more seamlessly than ever before. Our scope stretches from the supply of proprietary motors, gearheads, encoders and actuation systems, right through to bespoke design and manufacture of complete drive systems.



“The new facility will not only provide an increased working area that will boost operational efficiency, but it also supplies us with the perfect opportunity to invest further in new technologies that will help us to deliver an even better service.”



Manufacturers today are facing important issues such as the skills gap, environmental responsibility and the rise of industrial digitalisation — and advancement is essential for success. EMS’s new facility will secure its reputable status in the mechatronic industry, ensuring it can continue to provide innovative, high quality products with excellent customer service.



For more information, please contact:



Electro Mechanical Systems Ltd

Eros House

Calleva Industrial Park

Aldermaston

Reading

Berkshire

RG7 8LN

Tel: 0118-981 7391

Fax: 0118-981 7613

Email: info@ems-ltd.com

Web: www.ems-limited.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy