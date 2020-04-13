Monday 13/4/2020

Product Focus Print this page Popular Fluke Digital Multimeter with free carry case offers potential 21% saving



7 April 2020



Until 30th June 2020 and while stocks last at its authorised distributors, Fluke UK is offering the Fluke 175/C25 Kit. This includes its popular Fluke 175 Digital Multimeter (DMM) with a free C25 soft carrying case at a combined 21% saving over the recommended retail price of the sum of the individual products. The Fluke 175 has the baseline features needed for troubleshooting and repairing electrical and electronic systems from problems arising in industrial electrical and electro-mechanical, and HVAC, infrastructure. The offer is just one of Fluke’s Spring Specials offers which can be found at www.fluke.co.uk under Where to Buy/Seasonal Promotions.



The Fluke 175 True-RMS DMM offers features which increase productivity, such as manual and automatic ranging, Display Hold, Auto Hold, and Min/Max-average recording. It measures voltage to 1,000V AC/DC, current to 10A AC/DC, plus frequency, capacitance, resistance, continuity and diode measurements. All inputs on the Fluke 175 are protected to IEN61010-1 CAT IV 600V/CAT III 1000V and it comes with a lifetime warranty.



The C25 soft carrying case is a durable, zippered carrying case with padding and a belt loop and high quality polyester exterior. The inner pocket is designed to store test leads or small accessories.



Other money-saving Fluke Spring Special offers include a Pocket Thermal Camera with a 2-pole tester and backpack, multifunction installation tester kits, clamp meter and 2-pole tester kits, and further DMM kits.



For more information, please contact:



Ken West

UK Regional Marketing Manager - Industrial Tools

Fluke UK Ltd

Tithe Barn Way

Swan Valley

Northampton

Northants

NN4 9BG

Tel: 0207 942 0700. Fax: 01603 256 606.

Email: industrial@uk.fluke.nl

Web: www.fluke.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy