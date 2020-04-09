Thursday 9/4/2020

Case Studies Print this page EUROPEAN SPRINGS & PRESSINGS SMALL MEDICAL COMPONENTS PLAYING A LARGE ROLE IN TODAY'S HEALTHCARE CLIMATE



7 April 2020



From springs that go into the mouthpieces for ventilators to catheter clips to syringe drivers, patient beds and trolley systems, instrumentation and numerous electrical components for medical technologies including defibrillators, European Springs & Pressings is proud to play a key part in the supply chain for a number of medical equipment manufacturers.



Stuart McSheehy, Managing Director says: “We have developed tooling and manufactured medical components for the healthcare sector for decades but today’s climate and subsequent increase in demand has highlighted the market share with which we and our customers operate in.



We manufacture springs, pressings and gas struts for engineering companies and subcontractors across a broad spectrum of the healthcare industry. Requests for rapid turnaround times has made us see the fuller picture and resulted in us operating new production schedules to meet demand.”



With 1 million mouthpiece springs taking approximately 125 machine hours to manufacture and other product lines in the tens of thousands, the advanced design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities across European Springs & Pressings factories, from London to Cornwall, are working together to help combat today’s public health emergency.



McSheehy concludes: “We manufacture the largest range of springs and pressings in the UK and have some of the most advanced high-volume machinery available. At peak, our machines can manufacture 5 million springs an hour and we have repurposed and upscaled specific production lines to manage orders.



Normally validation as a new supplier takes months of trials before volume production but in this very abnormal period we’ve been fast-tracking processes to suit our customers and are beyond proud to be able to play a supportive role in today’s climate.”



