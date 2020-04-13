Monday 13/4/2020

Product Focus Print this page Dana SAC UK invest in gear pump stock – for faster prototyping and a rapid response to business-critical and last-minute gear problems



7 April 2020



Dana SAC UK are now holding stock of their low-cost, reliable gear pumps at their Warrington base, with UK-wide mainland next day delivery. A vast product range, used across numerous sectors, Dana’s pumps are relied upon by many automotive and mobile customers and are commonly found fitted directly to engines with power-take-off (PTO) for hydraulic functions on lorries, crop sprayers and agricultural machinery, as well as for hydraulic filtration and cooling circuits and hydraulic power units (HPUs).



Thanks to their construction, Dana’s pumps can be used in heavy working conditions and allow the transmission of high hydraulic powers. They also offer very good mechanical and volumetric efficiencies, a low noise level and limited weight compared with the transmittable power.



Dave Brown, sales manager at Dana SAC UK, explains the rationale for this latest investment in on-site gear pump stock,



“Looking at how we could best respond to customers’ requirements, we decided that stocking gear pumps on site would bring real benefits, particularly helpful for prototyping. This means we can help with fast turnaround for quick prototyping, where the final specification can be finessed later on – saving time and money. This is an area of work where we have extensive expertise, and we are currently helping customers with prototyping for mini-dumptrucks, wood chippers, access work platforms and cherry pickers, as well as skimmer machines for oil spill containment.”



One company to harness Dana’s prototyping and gear pump expertise is Tevva, the company behind the ‘World’s Greenest Truck’, the innovative electric truck which provides zero emissions for more than 150km and is driven by Dana’s OT Series gear pumps, which offer up to 90cc/rev. Read the case study here



The new on-site gear pump stock will also benefit customers across all industrial applications where a last-minute requirement and a rapid response and supply can help solve business-critical issues, reducing potential downtime and associated costs.



View Dana’s full range of gear pumps and download catalogue and technical specifications here



