Nidec Leroy-Somer announces the launch of TAL 0473, its latest next-generation alternator based on the

7 April 2020



The TAL 0473 is the latest addition to the range based on the .3 platform. It replaces the TAL 047 and benefits from improved performance.The TAL 0473 delivers a nominal power between 400 and 660 kVA at 50 Hz (from 495 to 825 kVA at 60 Hz). The alternator features a SHUNT excitation system and an R150 regulator as standard. An AREP+ auxiliary winding excitation system with R180 regulator version is also available to further improve transient performances and provide high overload capacities. It is interchangeable with the TAL 047 (shaft height and feet configuration), and can therefore be coupled with all diesel engines on the market for this power range. The TAL 0473 will be available for orders in April 2020.



The TAL 0473 offers the following power nodes:



- 400, 410, 455, 500, 550, 600 and 660 kVA at 50 Hz

- 495, 510, 570, 625, 690, 750 and 825 kVA at 60 Hz



Like the entire TAL product range, the TAL 0473 is suitable for all electric power generation applications, excepted marine. It delivers high performance, thus offering new possibilities to manufacturers of generator sets.



The TAL 0473 offers an efficiency of up to 94.9% at cos φ 0¤8, which ranks it among the best in the category.



Thanks to the new AREP+ excitation system, the TAL 0473 also offers improved transient performance, especially with start-up kVA improvements of up to + 15%. The ".3" technological platform was first introduced in 2010, allowing significant performance improvements, in particular thanks to a revolutionary patented cooling system which optimizes the air flow in the machine, limiting hot spots that can damage windings insulation. The achieved level of performance and efficiency makes it possible to offer compact alternators. To match the evolution of customer needs, the rotor system of the TAL 0473 has also been revised to further improve its inertia characteristics. "This alternator ends a cycle, since it is one of the last in our range which had not yet switched to the .3 platform" said Wenbin Ding, low voltage range product manager "We are delighted to finally be able to offer the same level of optimized performance on all of our low voltage products."



The LSA 47.3, based on the same technologies, will also soon be marketed to replace the current LSA 47.2.



