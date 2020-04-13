Monday 13/4/2020

Product Focus Print this page ILPS-45 Series LVIT Linear Position Sensors for Heavy Duty Industrial and Extreme Environment Civil Engineering Applications



7 April 2020



Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC (HGSI) has released its ILPS-45 series inductive, contactless linear position sensor using LVIT Technology. The ILPS-45 linear position sensors are specifically designed for measuring applications requiring rugged devices, whether measuring position of steam turbine valves, mounted in a paper mill head box or calendar roll stand, or outdoors fastened to a building, bridge or structure. The ILPS-45 series was designed after identifying the wants and needs of engineers in the industrial world, so ILPS-45 Series linear position sensors can withstand the high vibration and severe shock environment found in steel, aluminum, and paper mills, as well as extremes of temperature and humidity found in most outdoor applications where many other types of linear position sensors cannot survive.



The ILPS-45 linear position sensor series uses a proprietary inductive technology that allows it to replace traditional DC-LVDTs in most applications. Its simple coil design permits the sensor to be both shorter and more rugged than its DC-LVDT counterpart while operating over a wider temperature range. The ILPS-45 series is available with optional mounting flanges, rod eye ends, connector or cable terminations, and a captive connecting rod assembly that cannot break loose. The SenSet™ range adjustability feature allows the user to scale the sensor's zero and full span output to the actual range of motion of the workpiece being measured after the sensor is installed.



ILPS-45 Features:

• Operating temp range -40C to 85C

• Ranges from 4 to 18 inches (100 - 450mm)

• Double shaft seals to keep dirt and grime out of the bore

• Axial or radial connector or cable terminations

• SenSet™ range adjustability

• 1.75 inch (44.5mm) outer diameter body with 5 mm wall thickness



Product Link: www.hgsind.com/product/ilps-45-linear-lvit-position-sensor-rod-end-joints

Video Link: www.hgsind.com/videos/overview-ilps-45-series-lvit-linear-position-sensor



For more information, please contact:



Alliance Sensors Group

A division of

HG Schaevitz LLC

Tel: +1 856 7270250

Fax: +1 856 7270251

Email: nom@hgsind.com

Web: www.hgsind.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy