8 April 2020



Products 4 Automation (P4A) is now offering a range of new UK training options for its popular suite of Movicon SCADA products. Accredited by Progea, the software’s producer, P4A’s UK training schedule is tailored to match all levels of experience, from first time users with no prior SCADA knowledge through to expert Movicon 11 and Movicon.NExT integrators.



Taking place at its new office located in Oldbury, West Midlands, Products 4 Automation is offering training, previously available only in Italy. Covering Movicon 11 and the latest generation Movicon.NExT SCADA platforms, training effectiveness is optimised as all content is tailored specifically to users’ application needs, with training on the functions most relevant to them.



Users can select from specific training modules from ‘foundation’ to ‘expert’ level or alternatively Products 4 Automation is happy to tailor the training specifically to the client’s needs. Whichever option is selected, the user will leave with a fully working application to allow them to revisit once they have left the training environment.



Foundation session content covers the basics of the interface and the fundamental functionality. Training for experienced Movicon users can be focussed on improving understanding of advanced aspects such as recipes, OEE, web clients, server integration, mobile connectivity or other functionality specific to optimise users’ application needs.



Training can range from half a day to multiple-day sessions and takes place in a maximum group size of three delegates to ensure individual support, dependent on their existing knowledge. Scheduled open sessions run twice per month and are delivered by Jamie Biggs, a Progea-authorised instructor who trained and qualified at Progea’s headquarters in Modena, Italy.



Sessions take place at Products 4 Automation’s dedicated training suite, complete with training PLCs and systems, although delegates are encouraged to bring their own preferred control hardware if it is helpful.



“For newer users of Movicon, we find providing training that is relative to the application they are developing, enables the user to get up and running with a real-life application as quickly as possible and helps me develop a relationship from the outset” says Jamie.



“For existing, experienced Movicon users, the benefit of advanced training is that they can get so much more from the platform, which they can optimise for their own application. Just a few choice recommendations from us can save hours of work when designing, building and commissioning SCADA systems and improve system performance.”



The user base of the Movicon 11 SCADA platform and the latest generation, modular, Movicon.NExT product, is expanding in the UK. Open connectivity means integration with practically any choice of driver or hardware selection. The majority of features are included with the base licence, meaning that most users won’t need to purchase add-ons, making Movicon SCADA a cost-effective option.



Products 4 Automation, the sole authorised reseller for Progea in the UK & Ireland, will showcase the updates in new training sessions. Training modules for Movicon are being developed on a weekly basis with a growing selection of online tutorials planned for this year also available through Products 4 Automation’s YouTube channel.



In addition to training on Movicon 11 and Movicon.NExT, Products 4 Automation can also provide training on Pixsys HMI’s, which run Movicon 11 and the integration of Brainboxes ED remote IO modules with Movicon 11 and Movicon.NExT.



