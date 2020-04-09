Thursday 9/4/2020

Daily News Print this page Post-Corona at back-to-work China as Landia win new order for pumps



9 April 2020



With the reopening of its Shanghai office after the Coronavirus, Landia has sold a new batch of chopper pumps to China.



As business begins to get back to normal after a lengthy lockdown, the new order will see the chopper pumps used for a liquid manure application at a dairy farm in the northern part of China. The 18.5 kW pumps are for an expanding business that purchased its first unit from Landia five years ago. Arriving in Zhengzhou, the capital of China’s Henan province, the new pumps will make their journey via train from Hamburg, Germany, saving time, costs and reducing carbon footprint.



Landia’s Export Sales Director, Thorkild Maagaard, said: “it is very heartening to see life returning to normal for people, including our hard-working team in China, who have been extremely diligent whilst working from home”.



He added: “Our Sales Manager Danny Zhang is already very busy bringing us new enquires, and our Business Development Manager, Ya Sun, is also back to our office in Shanghai after more than four weeks of total isolation at home. The heating and air conditioning aren’t back on yet (hence wearing coats!), but everyone is mighty relived to be back at work and get on with doing business. We are very proud indeed of our resilient team in China who have shown tremendous determination throughout such a challenging time”.



This latest order for Landia – in the 70th anniversary of the Chopper Pump being invented by the company’s Christian Oelgaard – follows the investment made earlier in 2020 by the Beijing Anguo Water Treatment Automation Engineering Technology Company for 88 Landia mixers for the very gentle treatment of biofilm carriers in anaerobic and anoxic tanks.



For more information, please contact:



Landia UK Ltd

Waymills Industrial Estate

Whitchurch

Shropshire

SY13 1TT

Tel: 01948 661200

Fax: 01948 661201

Email: info@landia.co.uk

