9 April 2020



Rockwell Automation, a global leader in industrial automation, has announced it will be partnering with Routeco, a leading distributor of industrial automation and control products, in Belgium and Luxembourg. Routeco will become the preferred distributor for the Belgian and Luxembourg markets. This partnership has been established to deliver a superior customer experience to Rockwell Automation’s clients in Belgium and Luxembourg. Routeco will operate from its new premises in Turnhout, Belgium.



Routeco aims to provide outstanding service to the customer through its in-country stock of Rockwell Automation products in its warehouse in Turnhout, improved logistics with daily shipments of Rockwell Automation products throughout Belgium and Luxembourg and emergency deliveries when needed. A dedicated account management team will cover the complete Belux region, offering in-depth Rockwell Automation product knowledge.



Rockwell Automation’s strategy is to work with a limited number of distributors in its PartnerNetwork program. Based on this close working relationship, Rockwell Automation expects its partners to have an in-depth understanding of the market they serve and for them to invest in building customer relationships in that market. As a result, the distributor can develop a collaborative relationship with customers to provide integrated supply, product aggregation, automation sophistication and local support.



“We are happy to extend the partnership with Routeco in Belgium and Luxembourg after we started a successful collaboration with them in the Netherlands in 2013. Routeco has been a longstanding partner of ours in the UK, the Netherlands and Austria and we were looking for a dedicated partner in Belgium and Luxembourg as well. Routeco from their side were seeking to broaden their EMEA footprint so this is an ideal solution for all parties and will greatly enhance our customer service. We are confident that our combined strengths will benefit our customers in Belgium and Luxembourg,” says Jan de Witte, Country Sales Director - Benelux at Rockwell Automation.



“Routeco is delighted to extend their partnership with Rockwell Automation in Belgium and Luxembourg, our primary objective is to deliver additional value to our collective customers. This we will achieve by listening to their needs, and configuring supply chain solutions that match the customers’ business requirements,” says Dave Amps, Managing Director at Routeco Group.



