How the igus virtual visit service keeps you connected



9 April 2020



igus personally supports and gives advice through a wide range of communication channels, including face to face visits, phone calls and emails. However, in the current situation, many firms are restricting visits to external companies and sometimes these traditional channels are not interactive enough.



With its virtual visit, igus offers a simple alternative: assembly aids and drawings as well as a tour of the machine, interactive presentations for designers, buyers and other stakeholders are provided over the internet.



The virtual igus consultations can be provided on a wide variety of digital channels as required – via smart phone, desktop sharing or chat.



You can see the advantages of a virtual igus visit in their latest video: www.igus.co.uk/VirtualVisitVOTW or https://youtu.be/Zyx_E_ypOV0



To book your virtual visit with an igus engineer, please: www.igus.co.uk/virtualvisitappointment



