Thursday 9/4/2020

Daily News Print this page COVID-19 Forces Postponement of Annual Meeting



9 April 2020



The European Pump Association – Europump – has announced the postponement of its 2020 Annual Meeting, due to the various restrictions brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for 22nd-24th June as a co-located activity with CEIR (the European Valve Association) and Pneurop (the European Compressed Air Association), it will now be staged from 24th-26th May 2021.



The Hotel NH Collection Brussels Grand Sablon has been retained for both the individual Association Meetings and the Joint Conference, although updates on the proposed agenda will be issued in due course. Clearly, Europe and indeed the entire World is experiencing quite extraordinary times currently, and so it is only right that attentions are focused on fighting the virus and saving lives. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to all those individuals engaged in the essential frontline battle, the likes of which we have not known.



Quite what the commercial impact of all this will have on businesses within the pump sector is still unclear, but Europump will be sure to incorporate all and any relevant information within the updated 2021 programme. However, in order to proceed with statutory matters and present some of the existing key information, a ‘Virtual Annual Meeting’ will be held via tele-conference on 24th June this year. The outline programme will be confirmed shortly with full details being presented on the Europump website - europump.net.



For more information, please contact:



Pierre Lucas

Secretary General

Europump

Bluepoint Brussels

80 Boulevard Reyers

1030 Brussels

Belgium

Tel: +32 2 206 68 69

Email: pierre.lucas@orgalim.eu

