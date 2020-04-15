Wednesday 15/4/2020

14 April 2020



Proseal’s network of service engineers is proving to be an invaluable lifeline to customers as they battle to minimise downtime and maintain their production output during this period of greatly increased demand.



As well as designing its machines for long-term durability, reliability and efficiency, Proseal is committed to providing unrivaled service support.



The company’s well-renowned levels of customer service excellence include a dedicated group of multi-disciplined service engineers who are available by telephone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, ready to support customers, troubleshoot, diagnose any issues and dispatch spare parts where required.



“Proseal’s 24/7 telephone service and support is proving particularly helpful to our customers during the current high production demands and the necessity for social distancing,” said Rick Tindall, Service Manager, Proseal uk.



In particular, many customers have taken advantage of the additional connectivity offered by upgrading their machinery to have an internet gateway installed, which allows Proseal engineers to remotely dial into the machine while speaking with the engineers on site in order to directly diagnose faults. This results in minimised disruption to production, with the ambition of saving both the customer’s time and money, avoiding any unnecessary site visits and offering additional peace of mind.



Such connectivity also allows for the utilisation of ProVision™, Proseal’s online OEE and downtime analyser. This enables the Proseal service team to help customers to spot evolving machine problems through key indicators delivered by the software’s analytics. Not only does this provide a prediction of downtime but when the equipment does need attention there is historic data that describes the chain of events prior to a stoppage. In this way the cause of the stoppage is clearly defined.



“Proseal remains focused on the needs of our customers, making every effort to continue to deliver and support our products to the extent that it is legally permitted and safe for both our customers and our own employees,” continued Rick Tindall.



“We are observing all government recommended protocols regarding travel, self-quarantines, and managing access to our facilities in order to support worldwide efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”



He added that the company has implemented additional strategic measures with its supply chain in order to mitigate expected shortages and/or delivery delays of key components and supplies.



“We know that customers are facing the same challenges in their business, and we want to assure them that Proseal remains committed to supporting them,” he concluded. Founded in 1998, Proseal designs and manufactures high quality tray sealing machines, conveyor systems and sealing tools for food industry markets worldwide.



The company has become one of the UK’s leading suppliers of tray sealing solutions for a wide variety of food and non-food sectors, including protein, ready meals, fresh produce, pharmaceutical and DIY.



A full statement on the actions and preventive measures Proseal has put into place in order to manage both business and customer relationships, through the rising safety and logistical challenges presented by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, is available on the company’s website.



For more information, please contact:



Proseal UK Ltd

Tel: +44 (0) 1625 856600

Fax: +44 (0) 1625 856611

Email: info@prosealuk.com

