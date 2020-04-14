Tuesday 14/4/2020

Product Focus Print this page High-Definition TFT display now standard on Optidrive P2 IP20 range



14 April 2020



Invertek Drives has updated its Optidrive P2 IP20 variable frequency drives (VFD) with enhanced features, including a high definition TFT display as standard.



The P2 is one of the highest performing VFDs available on the market, recognised for its world class motor control in demanding applications across all motor types.



Invertek Drives have introduced a high-definition TFT display as standard on its panel-mounted P2 IP20 frame sizes 2 and 3, making it much easier for users to see operating information and parameters from virtually any viewing angle.



Safe Torque Off (STO) functionality is standard on the complete P2 range, providing easy integration into machine critical safety circuits without the need for an Input Contactor.



Kes Beech, Technical Manager at Invertek Drives, said: “The P2 is a tough workhorse. The high-definition display will allow users enhanced visibility to key data, such as voltage, current, power and operating condition, in addition to user-defined parameters.”



The IP20 includes Modbus and CAN on board as standard. The drive can be easily mounted, set up and commissioned within minutes. With Invertek Drives Optistick Smart (NFC and Bluetooth connectivity) rapid commissioning tool, the copying, backup and restoration of drive parameters can also be undertaken quickly and efficiently. This is particularly useful when commissioning multiple drives.



Other key features include 14 basic parameters for rapid set up and intuitive keypad control providing digital control at the touch of a button.



It is available in an IP20 enclosure up to 250kW, IP55 up to 200kW and the outdoor rated IP66 / NEMA 4X with capability up to 30kW.



Power ratings range from 0.75kW – 250kW, 1HP – 350HP, 220V – 300V in single and 3 Phase depending on the model specification.



The Optidrive P2 is available from Invertek Drives global sales partner network.



For more information, please contact:



Invertek Drives Ltd

Offas Dyke Business Park

Welshpool

Powys

SY21 8JF

Tel: +44 (0)1938 556868

Fax: +44 (0)1938 556869

Email: sales@invertekdrives.com

Web: www.invertekdrives.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy