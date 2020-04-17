Friday 17/4/2020

Case Studies

MiniTec UK: Helping Businesses Safely Adapt During COVID-19



MiniTec UK has risen to the challenge of helping customer-facing businesses continue to operate safely during COVID-19. It is a company used to being flexible and adaptable. They can design and access ideas and solutions that improve industrial processes and have responded to the shift in the way in which companies and organisations who deal with members of the public are now functioning.



Adapting to current conditions is essential and MiniTec is doing exactly that by helping frontline public-facing businesses. Hot off the manufacturing line is a range of Personnel Protection Screens designed to allow staff to stay safe and observe social distancing, and therefore continue operating. It is essential to instil confidence in both staff and the public that they are safe.



MiniTec’s flexible and wide-ranging aluminium profile system has allowed them to offer a protective screen system that can be used in a number of organisations, including shops, reception desks, airport desks, checkouts and security desks. The screens sit on top of existing worksurfaces so are easy to integrate. Each screen is 1m high x 1.5m wide and can be extended with a second shorter corner panel. There is a small gap at the bottom to enable items to be passed through, while keeping both parties protected. They have an aluminium frame with clear polycarbonate plexiglass, allowing for ease of use and easy cleaning.



MiniTec are also able to adapt the screens as necessary for any specific requirement or measurement. Their production line remains open and operational during lockdown, allowing other businesses to continue trading as well.



