Wednesday 15/4/2020

Daily News Print this page Fluke T6 Non-contact Voltage Tester Kit offers savings for a limited period



15 April 2020



Until 30th June 2020 and while stocks last at its authorised distributors, Fluke UK is offering the Fluke T6-1000 KIT2 based on the T6-1000 Electrical Tester which features FieldSense Technology, making troubleshooting safer and more efficient by allowing electricians to take simultaneous voltage and current measurements, not just detection, without test leads. The Fluke T6-1000 KIT2 includes a T6-1000 with a free AC285 SureGrip™ Alligator Clip Set and a free C150 Soft Carrying Case, offering a saving of £49 over the combined individual recommended retail prices. The offer is just one of Fluke’s Spring Specials offers which can be found at www.fluke.co.uk under Where to Buy/Seasonal Promotions.



Troubleshooting electrical systems can be time-consuming and potentially dangerous because it requires access to metallic contact points. The Fluke T6-1000 Electrical Tester makes it possible to take reliable true-rms measurements in crowded junction boxes or along conductors with inaccessible end points, saving time, minimising potential errors, and greatly reducing the possibility of arc flash. The rugged testers are 1000V CAT III, 600V CAT IV safety rated and feature an easy to read display with a backlight.

With the Fluke T6-1000 tester, electricians can:



• Be safer: Measure true-RMS AC voltage up to 1000V and AC current to 200A through the open fork without test leads or exposed conductors.

• Be faster: With no need to open panels or remove wire nuts, electricians can speed through troubleshooting.

• Be more efficient: Simultaneously measure and display voltage and current. The T6-1000 also measures frequency.

• Be everywhere: With the widest open fork in the industry, the T6 testers measure up to 11.7mm dia. wires with current up to 200A.



The large Fluke AC285 SureGrip alligator clips feature nickel-plated steel jaws with a multi-purpose tooth pattern to grip anything from fine gauge wire to a 20mm bolt when measuring AC/DC voltages to 1000V, or resistance to 100 kOhms, with test leads. SureGrip accessories are designed to improve steadiness in slippery hands. Rubber overmoulded surfaces and finger-hugging curves give the user a comfortable, reliable grip on the accessory so they can focus on making an accurate measurement.



The C150 soft carrying case is a durable, zippered carrying case with a belt loop and high quality polyester exterior. The inner pocket is designed to store test leads or small accessories.



Other money-saving Fluke Spring Special offers include a Pocket Thermal Camera with a 2-pole tester and backpack, multifunction installation tester kits, clamp meter and 2-pole tester kits, and DMM kits.



For more information, please contact:



Ken West

UK Regional Marketing Manager - Industrial Tools

Fluke UK Ltd

Tithe Barn Way

Swan Valley

Northampton

Northants

NN4 9BG

Tel: 0207 942 0700.

Fax: 01603 256 606.

Email: industrial@uk.fluke.nl

Web: www.fluke.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy