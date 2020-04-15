 
Wednesday 15/4/2020

Bookmark and Share
 
 
Product Focus
  PandCT RSS Product Focus feed
Print this page Print this page
Miniature Thermocouples from Harold G. Schaevitz Industries

15 April 2020

Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC (HGSI) has expanded its sensor products by offering a new line of surface mounted, threaded stud miniature thermocouple for applications requiring a temperature sensor to be installed in confined spaces.

Made in the USA, this easy to install SMTS-TC Surface Mount Threaded Stud Thermocouple Sensor delivers high performance temperature measurements, reliably and consistently. Designed for research & development, testing applications, manufacturing engineering and production environments, the SMTS-TC Surface Mount Threaded Stud Thermocouple Sensor has a stainless-steel fitting that can be threaded into an #8-32 tapped hole, and can be customized for OEM applications as well.

Available with types E, J, K or T thermocouples, the SMTS-TC Surface Mount Threaded Stud Thermocouple Sensor has a temperature range of -50 to 500°F (-45 to 260°C), an accuracy greater of +/- 0.4% of reading or +/- 1.1°C (Special Limits of Error) and a 316 stainless-steel hex fitting for durability.      

Product Link:
www.hgsind.com/product/smts-tc-miniature-surface-mount-threaded-stud-thermocouple-sensor

For more information, please contact:

Harold G. Schaevitz Ind., LLC
42690 Woodward Avenue
Suite 200
Bloomfield Hills
MI 48304
USA
Tel:  +1 248-636-1515
Email: Sales@hgsind.com
Web:  www.hgsind.com/
PandCT.com are not responsible for the content of submitted or externally produced articles and images.
Click here to email PandCT about any errors or omissions contained within this article.
     
Send this page
To send this page to a colleague or friend,
fill in the email addresses below...
Your email address
Their email address:
Page to be sent: shownews.asp?ID=55575

Company gateway pages
for Alliance Sensors Group:
FREE Information on the products in this article
To request more information from this supplier,
fill in your email address below.
Your email address
 
     
Bookmark and Share
Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing
(c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd  |  Reg. no 3733110  |  Email Editor  |  Email Webmaster  |  Sitemap  |  Privacy Policy