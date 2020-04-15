Product Focus Print this page Miniature Thermocouples from Harold G. Schaevitz Industries



15 April 2020



Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC (HGSI) has expanded its sensor products by offering a new line of surface mounted, threaded stud miniature thermocouple for applications requiring a temperature sensor to be installed in confined spaces.



Made in the USA, this easy to install SMTS-TC Surface Mount Threaded Stud Thermocouple Sensor delivers high performance temperature measurements, reliably and consistently. Designed for research & development, testing applications, manufacturing engineering and production environments, the SMTS-TC Surface Mount Threaded Stud Thermocouple Sensor has a stainless-steel fitting that can be threaded into an #8-32 tapped hole, and can be customized for OEM applications as well.



Available with types E, J, K or T thermocouples, the SMTS-TC Surface Mount Threaded Stud Thermocouple Sensor has a temperature range of -50 to 500°F (-45 to 260°C), an accuracy greater of +/- 0.4% of reading or +/- 1.1°C (Special Limits of Error) and a 316 stainless-steel hex fitting for durability.



Product Link:

www.hgsind.com/product/smts-tc-miniature-surface-mount-threaded-stud-thermocouple-sensor



For more information, please contact:



Harold G. Schaevitz Ind., LLC

42690 Woodward Avenue

Suite 200

Bloomfield Hills

MI 48304

USA

Tel: +1 248-636-1515

Email: Sales@hgsind.com

Web: www.hgsind.com/