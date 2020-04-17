 
Friday 17/4/2020

Bookmark and Share
 
 
Case Studies
  PandCT RSS Case Studies feed
Print this page Print this page
Y Soft contributes face shields towards fighting COVID-19

15 April 2020

Enterprise office solutions provider Y Soft uses its fleet of 3D printers to contribute face shields to hospitals

The face shields - which are being produced using the Y Soft be3D eDee printers, designed for the education sector – are being donated for free to hospitals to help protect medical workers. Y Soft is currently producing around 500 of the shields per day, which can be re-sterilised. The plastic face shields use a piece of shaped plastic to cover the face and a 3D printed “frame” is used to connect the plastic shield, with a simple rubber strap to affix it to a person’s head.

In the UK, Y soft is currently supplying three hospitals with the face shields: University Hospital Bristol, Devon Partnership NHS Trust and UHCW NHS Trust.

“The world was not prepared for the current situation. While we cannot handle massive production, it turns out that everyone can voluntarily contribute their own efforts. That's why we got involved as a company. Our office workers around the world also use affordable 3D printers to print protective equipment for healthcare professionals. It is a way to help people in hospitals. I’m extremely proud of how YSofters have come together to do this kind of work without prompting from anyone. We are in this together, "said Y Soft founder Václav Muchna.

He continues, “Our manufacturing isn’t outfitted for ongoing mass production, but clearly a little bit from everyone can help. We see the contribution as a small and simple step to helping the global pandemic.”

The design of the frame itself is from another 3D printer manufacturer and has evolved over time based on feedback and on how hospitals are asking the shields to be delivered. Y Soft is already working on version 3.0 of the face shields and are now focusing on optimising production so that they can be produced even faster.

See the assembly of the latest version Y Soft is printing here:
youtu.be/-73X30RIroU

For more information, please contact:

Y Soft Corporation, A.S.
Technick 2948/13
Kralovo Pole
616 00 Brno
Tel:  +420 533 031 500
Email: info@ysoft.com
Web:  www.ysoft.com
PandCT.com are not responsible for the content of submitted or externally produced articles and images.
Click here to email PandCT about any errors or omissions contained within this article.
     
Send this page
To send this page to a colleague or friend,
fill in the email addresses below...
Your email address
Their email address:
Page to be sent: shownews.asp?ID=55577

Company gateway pages
for Y Soft Corporation, A.S.:
FREE Information on the products in this article
To request more information from this supplier,
fill in your email address below.
Your email address
 
     
Bookmark and Share
Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing
(c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd  |  Reg. no 3733110  |  Email Editor  |  Email Webmaster  |  Sitemap  |  Privacy Policy