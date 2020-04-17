Friday 17/4/2020

Case Studies Y Soft contributes face shields towards fighting COVID-19



15 April 2020



Enterprise office solutions provider Y Soft uses its fleet of 3D printers to contribute face shields to hospitals



The face shields - which are being produced using the Y Soft be3D eDee printers, designed for the education sector – are being donated for free to hospitals to help protect medical workers. Y Soft is currently producing around 500 of the shields per day, which can be re-sterilised. The plastic face shields use a piece of shaped plastic to cover the face and a 3D printed “frame” is used to connect the plastic shield, with a simple rubber strap to affix it to a person’s head.



In the UK, Y soft is currently supplying three hospitals with the face shields: University Hospital Bristol, Devon Partnership NHS Trust and UHCW NHS Trust.



“The world was not prepared for the current situation. While we cannot handle massive production, it turns out that everyone can voluntarily contribute their own efforts. That's why we got involved as a company. Our office workers around the world also use affordable 3D printers to print protective equipment for healthcare professionals. It is a way to help people in hospitals. I’m extremely proud of how YSofters have come together to do this kind of work without prompting from anyone. We are in this together, "said Y Soft founder Václav Muchna.



He continues, “Our manufacturing isn’t outfitted for ongoing mass production, but clearly a little bit from everyone can help. We see the contribution as a small and simple step to helping the global pandemic.”



The design of the frame itself is from another 3D printer manufacturer and has evolved over time based on feedback and on how hospitals are asking the shields to be delivered. Y Soft is already working on version 3.0 of the face shields and are now focusing on optimising production so that they can be produced even faster.



See the assembly of the latest version Y Soft is printing here:

youtu.be/-73X30RIroU



For more information, please contact:



Y Soft Corporation, A.S.

Technick 2948/13

Kralovo Pole

616 00 Brno

Tel: +420 533 031 500

Email: info@ysoft.com

