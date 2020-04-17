Friday 17/4/2020

Daily News Print this page ECS manufacturing and site teams ready to carry out essential engineering work



16 April 2020



ECS Engineering Services has reiterated that it will continue to provide core engineering services to customers requiring essential works during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes providing critical support to utilities and infrastructure.



Clark Williamson, Contracts Director at ECS, said: “In light of the continuing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic situation, we are maintaining our focus on the core areas of our operations: sustaining the health and safety of all ECS employees, as well as the business continuity of our supply chains. We are following all appropriate government guidelines and have amended working practices to allow staff to continue to work safely.”



A key provider of engineering solutions to the water and construction sectors in the UK, ECS will continue to offer in-house manufacturing and fabrication services. Dedicated on-site teams will be available to carry out essential engineering works to ensure assets operate reliably during the lockdown period. As an appointed framework contractor to local authorities throughout the UK, ECS will continue with key infrastructural development and maintenance projects.



Clark adds: “We know how important it is for our customers to have a trusted partner during these turbulent times. Despite the lockdown situation, we would like to confirm that our engineering site teams and manufacturing facility remain operational during this time as we work to provide essential products and engineering solutions to our customers. We are following the situation closely and will provide additional service updates when necessary.”



For more information, please contact:



ECS Engineering Services Ltd

Fulwood Road South

Huthwaite

Nottinghamshire

NG17 2JW

Tel: +44 (0)1773 860001

Fax: +44 (0)1773 810003

Email: cwilliamson@ecseng.co.uk

Web: www.ecsengineeringservices.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy