Emerson's Plantweb Digital Ecosystem Wins 2020 Edison Award



16 April 2020



Award recognises excellence in innovation and IIoT technology leadership to accelerate customers’ digital transformation



Emerson’s Plantweb™ digital ecosystem, which enables manufacturers to realise the benefits of digital transformation, has been named a 2020 Edison Awards winner in the Innovative Services category. The award recognises Plantweb’s expertise, consulting and IIoT-powered services capabilities that leverage decades of technology leadership, enabling Emerson to partner with companies to develop and implement effective digital transformation initiatives. The Edison Awards, named after inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognise and honour the world’s best innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centred design.



Emerson serves customers in life sciences, food and beverage, chemical, power, energy and other critical infrastructure industries that increasingly rely on digital transformation strategies to improve operations. Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem is designed to help companies realise measurable performance improvements in production, reliability, safety and energy management so they can better meet their business needs around the world. Plantweb’s expanding portfolio of transformational technologies, software and services includes smart sensors and measurement devices, the industry’s most comprehensive offering of operational analytics, as well as consulting and remote monitoring services.



“As industrial manufacturers seek to realise the full potential of digital transformation initiatives, it’s critical to deliver practical and scalable solutions that drive measurable business impact,” said Stuart Harris, group president for Emerson’s digital transformation business. “We are grateful for this recognition of our industry-leading technology, domain expertise and proven commitment to drive tangible value for our customers.”



Among over 400 nomination entries comprising the best products, services and businesses in innovation, Emerson’s Plantweb was chosen as a winner by a panel of more than 3,000 business executives from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education.



“After a thorough review, the Edison Awards judges recognise Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem as a game-changing innovation, standing out among the best in its category,” said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.



For more information, please visit: Emerson.com/Plantweb