Saturday 18/4/2020

First Batch of Scrubs Leaves Wearwell Factory for the NHS



17 April 2020



Wearwell has dispatched its first batch of scrubs to the NHS after adding a new production line to its Tamworth factory. The workwear manufacturer has produced 3,000 sets of scrubs over the last two weeks, with this vital piece of PPE going direct to doctors, nurses and healthcare workers on the front line. Another batch will go into production later this week.



Wearwell CEO Richard Wright said, “The Wearwell factory has been an absolute hive of activity for the last few weeks and we are moving faster than we ever have. The whole team has been incredible and I’m extremely proud of everyone here and their determination to pitch in and help where ever possible. Last week, we were running two shifts and keeping the factory open until 11pm.



“Our scrubs are made from a British fabric and have been cut in record time so we can get the first deliveries out to staff in days. The whole process has taken under a week and we’ll be seeing hundreds more come off the line in the next few days. It goes without saying that some of our team are personally affected by the pandemic but everyone has been determined to use their skills to help. We want to do as much as we can to assist and have more capacity to make additional scrubs for any NHS Trust that needs them.”



The NHS scrubs are one of a number of products to come off the Wearwell line designed to help frontline workers. The manufacturer is also producing PPE for other critical industries including utilities and the food sector.



