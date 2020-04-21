Tuesday 21/4/2020

Companies equipping their buildings with intelligent technology can ensure smooth operations, reduce power consumption and enhance property values.



In the second quarter of 2020, Conrad Electronic is focusing increasingly on building technology and the further expansion of its professional Sourcing Platform. There are currently 380,000 building technology products and comprehensive product ranges available from many leading manufacturers, including Brennenstuhl, Bachmann, Siemens, Schneider Electric, WAGO, Phoenix Contact, Lapp, Homematic IP and AVM. In addition to the latest product ranges, Conrad will come up with special offers and will present case study examples for individual solutions in the building technology area.



The B2B distributor offers a wide range of electrical engineering products for the intelligent supply and control of buildings while simultaneously conserving resources. This includes solutions for networking building technology, sun protection for all rooms, extensive switch ranges, numerous door communication functions, energy management as well as indoor and outdoor lighting. With building automation systems, all functions can be controlled, regulated, monitored and adapted.



The numerous programmable logic controllers (PLC), network technology and smart building solutions in Conrad’s product range can be customised to the given requirements when developing intelligent, networked and flexible building automation solutions.



The range of control technology covers the product categories of small controls, PLCs, DIN rail power supplies, I/O modules, interface modules, as well as HMI panels, and also allows the interconnecting of technical systems in modern buildings.



Conrad also covers the network technology area, with network switches, WiFi adapters / cards, WiFi repeaters, network hardware, routers and powerline products. These can be wireless or wired.



The solutions that Conrad offers in the smart building sector include, for example, a series of remote switches and a wide range of window and gate drives. With modern room automation solutions, these products can be used to optimise security technology, lighting and sun protection exactly to the respective requirements.



From the replacement of individual components and parts in renovation projects to complete new concepts, Conrad offers a comprehensive range of professional solutions for building installations, such as electrical installation materials, distribution cabinet technology, power cables and three-phase current technology for efficient operations.



"We understand our customers' need for enhanced security and consider this to be one of the important issues that undoubtedly needs to be addressed," says Ralf Bühler, CSO at Conrad Electronic. "As a result, our alarm and security range offer video surveillance solutions, radio and alarm systems and access control systems from well-known manufacturers.



Optimal lighting concepts for productive work are of long-term benefit for companies and can be realised with Conrad's wide range of lighting technology. Wall and ceiling lights as well as rail systems, outdoor lighting and energy-efficient lamps are available.



An overview of the entire range of building technology on the Conrad Sourcing Platform can be found here: www.conrad.com/building-technology