17 April 2020



With the news that Denmark is one of first European countries aiming to slowly put the Coronavirus lockdown into reverse, leading pump and mixer manufacturer Landia reports that it has won significant new orders from Asia.



The first is to supply pumps for a new biogas project in Japan, whilst the second order is to provide submersible mixers for an industrial WWTP in Malaysia. Just before this latest new business, Landia had also won an order to supply submersible chopper pumps for an expanding pig farm project in China.



Thorkild Maagaard, Landia’s Export Sales Director commented: “As soon as we saw the urgent situation of the spread of Coronavirus, we took immediate steps to protect our workforce – in keeping with the advice from our government. This means that we have been able to keep very busy behind the scenes”.



He added: “As our Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen (pictured) has said, it is important that we don’t keep Denmark closed any longer than we need to, but likewise, we must take things very gradually. Seeing our Landia colleagues in China recently returning to work is very heartening news, so we hope that when the time is right, we can slowly do likewise. It is such a strange time, but we are busy and ready for better days. In addition to the new business from Asia, we also have a new order from the Dominican Republic for our recirculation pumps”.



Joern Kolmos, a professor in clinical microbiology at the University of Southern Denmark echoed the words of Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, saying he believes that the country is ready for a controlled reopening.



