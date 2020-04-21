Tuesday 21/4/2020

YPF Selects Emerson Technology as its Corporate Seismic Interpretation Application



20 April 2020



Leading exploration and production software suite to deliver high-quality subsurface data



Emerson announced it has signed a multi-year agreement with YPF S.A., a major Argentinian energy company, for Emerson’s exploration and production (E&P) software for seismic data interpretation and visualisation. This comprehensive software portfolio gives YPF a holistic subsurface view of its reservoirs and exploration areas, leading to a collaborative and integrated seismic interpretation workflow for faster cycle times. Emerson replaces other interpretation solutions at YPF and becomes its corporate interpretation software standard.



As the leading E&P company in Latin America, YPF produces almost 50% of the oil and 30% of the natural gas in Argentina. Production comes from more than 100 areas in Argentina’s five producing basins: Austral, Golfo San Jorge, Neuquina, Cuyana and Noroeste.



YPF sees Emerson’s seismic interpretation solution – combining geophysics, geology, petrophysics and engineering – as an essential contributor to its drilling success. Due to the integrated environment, seismic interpreters will access a unique database and use modelling technology to validate their interpretation and to construct more representative models of the subsurface.



“After an intensive technical and economical evaluation, we concluded that Emerson’s applications provide an interpretation platform that enables project integration, seismic interpreters’ collaboration, and provides easy access to the corporate database while accommodating multiple users. This allows us to maximise the usage of data and reduce the seismic interpretation cycle time to reach the most accurate results in an integrated and collaborative way,” said Teresa Santana, chief geophysicist of YPF.



Emerson’s leading E&P software is part of the company’s overall focus on helping the industry leverage digital transformation technologies to safely optimise operations and enhance production.



“Our goal is to help energy exploration and production companies extract the most from their field assets,” said Steve Santy, president of E&P software at Emerson. “We are proud to collaborate with YPF and to provide the tools and insights they need to increase efficiency, reduce costs and seismic interpretation time, and accelerate digital transformation.”



The first Emerson E&P software solution to be integrated into the YPF portfolio is its multi-survey seismic interpretation and visualisation suite. The agreement also gives YPF access to Emerson software solutions for processing and imaging, modelling and petrophysics.



